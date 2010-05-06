Eric Cantor says Americans are "better than" everyone else.

Yesterday at the Heritage Foundation, House Minority Whip Eric Cantor (R-VA) delivered a fiery, hyperbolic speech attacking the Obama administration's national security policies. "America is at risk of slipping into the type of false sense of security which prevailed before that September morning," he said, claiming that the President is "apolog[izing] on behalf of America" and being "naïve." Last night on Fox News, Cantor continued his attacks. "We've done nothing wrong," he said, adding that the U.S. doesn't have to apologize for anything because Americans are "better than" the rest of the world.